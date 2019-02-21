CUSD’s newest Elementary school named after former Superintendent Dr. Janet Young

Clovis Unified School District’s newest elementary school which is set to open in 2020 will be named after Dr. Janet Young, who served in the district for 40 years before retiring in 2017.

The district said the community requested for the Shields and Locan elementary school site to be named after an individual reflecting the educational culture of Clovis Unified, its aims and core values, and who embraces diversity.

“I’m absolutely humbled beyond measure,” Young said. “Since I retired, I had a chance to reflect on my life and what a blessing it was to be part of the Clovis Unified family.”

Young said 32 schools had opened during her time in the district and she had a chance to see the schools named after influential people, but she never imagined a school would one day be named after her.

“During my time I worked with the finest individuals who worked their tails off,” Young added.

The CUSD Board said Young was an active advocate for students, families, the community and employees, leading with honesty, integrity, compassion, innovation, humility, dedication, care and heart.

Young served as the Superintendent of Clovis Unified School District from July 2011 to June 2017.

CUSD said Young’s tenure as a superintendent was a role that capped a career devoted to the

students and employees of the district that began in 1979 as a first-grade teacher at Tarpey

Elementary School.

“Young’s dedication and outstanding ability to teach and lead soon established her as an exemplary educational leader,” the district said.

Young’s 40 years at CUSD included roles as Learning Director, Principal, Director of School and Community Relations, Assistant

Superintendent of Human Resources and Associate Superintendent of Human Resources.

“Any achievement that I have been awarded have been because of the people by my side,” Young said. “I’ve been surrounded by people that are smarter than me, wiser than me.”