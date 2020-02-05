CUSD Teacher Receives State Educator of the Year Award

Liberty Elementary fourth grade teacher Stephanie Patterson won the California League of School’s State Educator of the Year award for her work in the classroom.

Patterson was nominated for the award in fall 2019. She was one of three regional educators to receive the honor.

Patterson, a Clovis native and CSU Fresno alumni, taught at Central Unified School District for 10 years before joining Clovis Unified School District’s Liberty Elementary.

The California League of Schools recognizes elementary, middle and high school teachers who demonstrate educational excellence.

The California League of School is dedicated to helping K-12 educators improve student leaning through evidence-based professional development and other resources.