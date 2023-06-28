CUSD announces new Athletic Director for Buchanan High

June 28, 2023 – Clovis Unified School District just announced the hiring of Kory Anderson as the new Buchanan High School Athletic Director.

Anderson comes with over 20 years of experience in education and coaching. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position.

Anderson has been the head track and field coach at Ventura High School for over 18 years, earning 31 league titles and remaining undefeated for the last 12 and 9 seasons.

Anderson has a wealth of coaching experience in football, high school basketball, and high school cross country and assisted with strength and conditioning for girls’ volleyball.

Anderson also served as an Advisory board member for Southern California sports. With a Master’s in education administration, a Master’s in athletic administration and coaching, and a degree in Education, Anderson is well-equipped to lead the athletic department at Buchanan High School.

He has even budgeted and fundraised over 1 million dollars as the head track coach at Ventura High School from 2006 to the present and has served as CIF SS meet director for CIF prelims in T&F, overseeing over 100 high schools.

Anderson’s appointment as Athletic Director is effective July 1, 2023.

Kelly Avants, APR

Chief Communications Officer

Clovis Unified School District