Creek Fire Burns 278K Acres, 27 Percent Contained

The Creek Fire continues through the weekend, burning through 278,368 acres. 3,181 personnel are working against the fire with a success of 27 percent containment.

The process of getting evacuees back to their homes in the Auberry area is looking promising. The priority in that area is mopping up hazardous tree fall and bush.

CAL Fire continues to plan the fire’s edge and bring it to the road infrastructure where the control line is near Tollhouse, which will impact the evacuation status.

Over this past weekend, the Shaver Lake Wastewater Treatment Facility was damaged by fire and taken offline. The fire reached the holding pod; the main concern is that there is no raw wastewater flowing through the facility while engineers look to repair the damages.

This affects over 1,400 customers; they are advised not to flush any toilets, take showers, or do anything that allows water to run in the sewer system.

“Public Works and is Planning is working with state authorities, a private engineering firm, and contractors to determine the next course of action. We are committed to repairing the system as soon as possible to get people home, and business open safely and quickly,” says Steve White, Director Of Fresno County Dept. of Public Health.

Spot fires are still popping up around the Huntington Lake area, but have been controlled with heavy mopping. A catcher-mitt like strategy has been in place to hook back the fire from going any further in China Peak. CAL Fire is confident they will secure the control line in the Huntington and China Peak area.

Along Road 9, various indirect fire lines construction methods were shown through a social media post this past weekend. An eight-mile line of retardant spray shooting through the truck can be seen as well as a wood chipper spurting out the brush to help strengthen the containment lines.

The warmer and drier weather conditions impact the Creek Fire; the valleys are expected to have smoke lingering.

The Bullfrog fire with a separate wildfire has decreased acres to 890 with 20 percent contained.

Both fires estimated containment day remains set on October 15, 2020.