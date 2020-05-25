COVID-19 Rules Continue to Impact Churches and Worship

Churches across Clovis, like in most parts of the country, have been closed to the public since shelter-in-place mandates went into effect in mid-March to help fight COVID-19.

In an effort to slow the spread of infection, most understood the need to limit interaction and distance themselves from others. Area churches, like schools and businesses, shut their doors for what they thought would be a couple of weeks.

Now more than two months later, businesses are beginning to reopen, but churches have not officially been granted permission.

Although, on May 22, President Trump announced that churches and places of worship should reopen as they are essential.

“Today, I am identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogues, and mosques as essential places that provide essential services,” said Trump.

The president also warned that actions will be taken if governors do not resume these services.

To read California’s guidelines for places of worship, released this morning, please go to https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-places-of-worship.pdf.

Under California’s shelter-in-place policy, churches are not allowed to reopen until Stage 3, which Governor Newsom recently said could still be weeks away.

From the start, some questioned whether forcing churches to close was a violation of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution which grants freedom of religion and the right to peaceably assemble.

“Right now they are saying Door Dash is more valuable to a community than faith,” said Tim Rolen, senior pastor of Clovis’ New Hope Community Church. “My personal perspective is it’s a gross failure of observing our constitution. I hope we are not losing our boundaries of church and state.”

Rolen has been a pastor in the Fresno/Clovis area for 40 years. He’s been with New Hope Community Church for the last 29 years. He says the hardest part of the last couple of months has been watching families going through loss or serious illness without their church community by their side.

Shelter-in-place policies have forced funeral services to be limited to ten people and have prevented clergy from paying visits to patients in hospitals or nursing homes.

“People aren’t getting the tributes they deserve,” Rolen said regarding funerals. “There’s only so much you can do.”

New Hope Community Church, like many other churches, has been broadcasting church services online. Prior to COVID-19, they would film their Sunday service and post it online later, but now they’re streaming live, Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

“To our surprise we have people watching from Chili to Schwann,” Rolen says.

During filming the church has kept their doors open. Some people have stopped by the sanctuary, which sits 220 people.

One Sunday morning a stranger walked in after finding the doors locked at every other church he tried.

Rolen says the man said, “thank you for being open. I’ve been sober for a year and my stop was going to be a liquor store.”

In addition to keeping doors open for prayer, New Hope Community Church, organized a couple drive thru ministries. They handed out breakfast burritos and helped with a fundraiser for the Pregnancy Care Center.

“The whole foundation of the gospel is coming together with Jesus Christ,” Rolen says. “People turn to God in crisis, not Facebook.”

Another Clovis church that has turned to drive thru ministry is Clovis Hills Community Church. They hosted drive in services on Mother’s Day and on Friday, May 15.

There was live music in their parking lot and they even offered communion via sealed pre-filled cups.

Clovis Hills Community Church has been broadcasting services online three times per week. Saturday nights at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.

On their website they encourage people to host a watch party with 10 or less people and share services via social media, email and text messages.

Sonrise Church of Clovis is another local church that has been active on social media during the pandemic. They recently announced on their Facebook page that they aren’t waiting for Newsom to give the OK, they are moving forward with starting in person services.

Sonrise Church of Clovis’ first in person service is set for May 31. They’ve canceled Vacation Bible School and kids camps, but are planning to host an event for teens later in the summer.

Sonrise isn’t the only Central Valley church planning to return to hosting in person services. Fresno’s Cornerstone Church also announced they plan to reopen on May 31.

The move comes after the U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to the California Governor raising “several civil rights concerns with the treatment of places of worship.”

Attorney General William Barr said “government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity.”

Rolen says he believes California’s shelter-in-place policies are going to lead to lawsuits even after they’re lifted.

One of the things that has bothered Rolen has been the terms used to describe churches during the pandemic. For example he doesn’t like the term “non-essential.” He would have preferred a list of places that were “allowed” and “not allowed” versus “essential” and “non-essential.”

“I think what the church would love to see is balance,” Rolen said.

But he added, “You cannot steal our hope. What you intended for evil, God will use it for good.”