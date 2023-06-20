Rotary Park closed due to coyote activity

When family and friends enter Rotary Park they expect sunshine, baseball fields, and playgrounds. But never coyotes.

The park on Barstow and Villa has been closed for the time being warning Clovis residents of the danger of coyotes roaming the park.

Signs cover the gates of Rotary Park warning park goers not to enter and to be aware of your surroundings near the area. There have been multiple sightings and encounters within the last week.

Clovis Animal Services warns that coyotes pose a significant danger to people and their pets and asks families to stay vigilant.

They ask that you follow their guideline of what to do and what NOT to do to keep safe.

DO’s:

Distance yourself if you see a coyote. Short leash your pets while outdoors.

DON’TS:

Feeding pets outside or keeping any remnants of food outside your residence. Leaving pets unaccompanied outdoors. Feed a coyote.