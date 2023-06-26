Clovis woman identified in Pine Flat lake boating accident

June 26, 2023 – Neva Marlene Klomp, 67, of Clovis was identified as the woman who died in a boating accident at Pine Flat Lake on Friday June 16th.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a call for help from the lake at around 8 PM that night.

The boat that Klomp was on hit a log in the water while traveling, causing the boat to change direction.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeff Sticker, each individual traveling in the boat was thrown to the floor of the boat.

Klomp was thrown into the side of the boat where she suffered head trauma that would ultimately lead to her death.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, boating has become a more risk-filled venture due to the snowpack that came from the previous winter.

With this record snowpack, water levels have risen to unprecedented heights, and debris, such as the log that caused the accident, are also more prevalent.

Sgt. Stricker states that this was a “devastating” start to the summer season. “When someone’s like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go have a fun day,’ and then it turns into tragedy. That’s terrible.”

Those closest to Klomp said that all she wanted to do was “live life to the fullest and have fun with the people she loved.”

“It’s real hard right now, real hard right now,” said Danny Akers, a friend of Klomp. “Life of the party, she made everything fun…She loved my grandchildren as much as her grandchildren.”

With Klomp’s death comes the reminder from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to stay safe when on any body of water.

They recommend not drinking alcohol while swimming, boating, or water skiing as well as wearing a life jacket in a boat or water skiing, “even if you are a good swimmer”.

When boating it may be important as well to be aware of floating debris and any other obstructions in the water.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Marlene Klomp’s family.