Clovis woman identified in deadly crash on Hwy 168

September 6, 2023 – A woman was killed and a man injured in a crash in the early morning hours of Tuesday September 5th.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 168 near Ashlan Avenue.

A 37-year old Clovis woman, later identified as Helena Rhinehart, was taken to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The man, a 23-year-old driver, was taken to the hospital with major injuries as well.

CHP says the 23-year-old male driver was driving a Dodge vehicle when he lost control and hit Rhinehart’s Nissan.

The driver of the 2007 Charger lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer left and crash into the rear of Rhinehart’s car. Both vehicles overturned and both drivers became pinned in their vehicles after the crash that had caused the major injuries.

It appears that neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in the collision. However, investigations are still ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

No more information is known about the male driver at this time.