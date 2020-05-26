Clovis West girls basketball starts food donation challenge

The Clovis West girls basketball team has established a legacy like none other in the Central Valley. Eight straight Central Section championships and an Open Division title in 2017 will do that for a program.

Now, the program is starting a legacy away from the court in an effort to help those that are most affected by the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The team announced a social media campaign called “Bring Victory to the Valley” with which it has committed to donating 100 non-perishable food items to families in the Central Valley, and challenged three other programs of the same sport along with a program from its own school.

Clovis West challenged Buchanan High, Clovis High and Caruthers High’s girls basketball team, along with the school’s football team. The team also challenged the programs mentioned in the tweet to do the same for four other programs to keep the chain of donations going.

And so far, it has been a success. All four of the programs mentioned in the original Clovis West tweet have accepted the challenge and done the same for four other programs.

“We are trying to make it a one week challenge to get your 100 items collected from your program’s families,” the post read. “They are turning families away that are in need so we want to get it moving.”

To get involved, contact Clovis West head coach Craig Campbell through his twitter account.