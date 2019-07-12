Clovis Unified’s Special Education Department is hiring

Clovis Unified is now hiring part-time Instructional Assistant II positions for the upcoming school year. The starting salary is $15.26/hour and is on a part-time basis of up to 27.5 hours a week.

The Instructional Assistant will work within a classroom setting assisting teachers by providing support to individual or small groups of students with special needs. The support may be in a general education environment and/or a specialized program.

Applicants need a high school diploma and one of the following: an AA degree or higher, passage of the CBEST exam or passage of the Paraprofessional Test and 48 college units.

For more information, look here.