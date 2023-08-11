Clovis Transit Proposes New Bus Routes

August 9, 2023 – The City of Clovis in a Facebook post today released news that Clovis Transit has proposed new bus routes moving forward.

The City of Clovis believes that with these new bus routes, passengers will be able to “navigate throughout our city more quickly.”

The City of Clovis has only proposed the bus routes as potential options and has not officially selected them for use as of yet.

In that Facebook post, they ask for the public’s input and suggestions as they move forwards with this plan.

The proposed routes include streets such as Willow, Clovis, Sunnyside, Temperance, Herndon, Bullard, Shaw, and Ashlan avenues and each have a certain specific route to pick up and drop off city residents throughout the town.

For more information or to make a comment visit clovistransit.com.

These routes are fixed bus routes and not to be confused with the Clovis Roundup, which still schedules pick-ups and drop-offs for Clovis residents.