Clovis star athlete wins B’nai B’rith award

Clovis High multi-sport star Julia Hardwick has been selected as the overall winner of the 69th B’nai B’rith scholar-athlete award.

Voting on the award was a panel of independent judges that selected the winner based on a combination of academic and athletic achievement amongst a field of 16 nominees.

Hardwick, who notched a 4.23 GPA, lettered soccer, track and tennis during her years as a Cougar. Hardwick was a part of the Cougars soccer team that won the Northern California state regional final against Leigh on March 7 at Lamonica Stadium.

She has committed to continuing with her soccer career next year at Fresno State.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation of a dinner that would have honored all of the nominees.