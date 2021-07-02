Clovis Senior Center Celebrates July 2 Reopening

After 16 months of seniors programs shuttered and limited services provided to Clovis’ senior community, the Clovis Senior Activity Center reopened to the public July 2, 2021.

The center took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senior Center celebrated with a barbecue luncheon, live music, carnival games, prizes, and a resource fair in anticipation of the reopening.

Amy Hance, Clovis’ General Services Manager, said that the turnout was larger than expected, with an estimated 450 people in attendance.

“We are thrilled to welcome them back to reconnect with friends, participate in our many programs, and make up for time away due to the pandemic,” Hance said.

Clovis Mayor Jose Flores, Councilmembers Lynne Ashbeck and Drew Bessinger were in attendance for the festivities.

Hance said that the response to the reopening of the Senior Center has been positive, and people are expressing their gratitude and excitement.

“So many of the people who come here, this was their main source of community activity,” Hance said. “This is where they met their friends. So, it was like a big family reunion.”

Starting on Friday, the Senior Center will begin its new schedule of classes, including art, yoga, bingo, and many other activities throughout July.

The Senior Center is open to anybody 50-years-old and older, with activities for all age groups.

Despite the senior center being forced to close most activities during the pandemic, it continued delivering meals to seniors, conducting virtual programs, and providing resources to residents.

“Our community’s seniors were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only were they vulnerable to COVID due to their age, [but] many suffered alone due to social distancing requirements,” said Hance.

The Senior Center will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the California Department of Public Health mandates.

Members fully vaccinated and 14 days removed from receiving their vaccine can participate in indoor and outdoor activities without a mask. Those not vaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center is located at 850 Fourth Street in Clovis. Those interested in upcoming programs should call 559-324-2750.