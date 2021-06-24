Clovis Senior Activity Center to Host Reopening Celebration

The Clovis Senior Activity Center will be reopening their doors Thursday, July 1.

From 10 a.m. to noon on July 1, a welcome back celebration will be taking place at the center’s 850 4th Street location, next to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

The reopening will also mark the beginning of new enrichments classes that include dance, art, and yoga.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the center closed down. However, senior center staff remained busy connecting with seniors. They delivered meals, conducted virtual programs, provided resources via phone and online to residents.

“Our community’s seniors were disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only were they vulnerable to COVID due to their age, many suffered alone due to social distancing requirements.” said Amy Hance, City of Clovis General Services Manager. “Now we are thrilled to welcome them back to reconnect with friends, participate in our many programs, and make up for time away due to the pandemic.”

The welcome back celebration is a free event and is open to anyones ages 50 or older.

There will be a BBQ lunch, live entertainment, carnival games, raffles, and a resource fair. The senior center will be giving away free t-shirts and snow cones for the first 100 people.

For residents interested in the free BBQ lunch, please RSVP by calling 559-324-2750.