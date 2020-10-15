Clovis Senior Activity Center Offering Outdoor Programs

Great news to those looking to relax their mind, body, and spirit. The Clovis Senior Activity Center is now offering yoga classes.

Registration started on October 14, space is limited. The class will be held from October 19 to 31.

Classes will be 45 minutes every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 9 a.m. outside at the breezway of the Clovis Senior Activity Center.

It is suggested to bring a thick yoga mat for comfortability reasons since the class will be on hard surfaces outside.

Another outdoor program available is the Older Adult Exercise class. It is still open for registration. The class is every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It ends on October 30.

Ages fifty years and older are welcome to join; all equipment is provided. Make sure to bring a towel and a water bottle.

Sanitation and cleaning will be provided between classes.

Each class is just $5. All participants should know public bathrooms will not be available on the lot, so please plan accordingly.

For more information, go to www.cityofclovisrecreation.com.