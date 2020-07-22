Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – July 22, 2020
Mineral Fire Rages in West Fresno County Bringing Smoke to Valley
Within the last 24 hours, the Mineral Fire near Coalinga in west Fresno County has burned over 11,000 acres and continues to burn with...
CUSD Responds to Newsom’s Mandate of School Closures
Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said that schools in the district will conduct classes online to begin the new school year after Gov. Gavin...
Valley Heat is Here, Stay Cool
With the oppressive heat of the Valley, summer is upon us, finding ways to stay cool can be vitally important to staying healthy and...