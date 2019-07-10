Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – July 10, 2019
Clovis Veterans Memorial District offers free arts & crafts classes every week
Help Heal Veterans offers arts & crafts sessions three times a week to help community members occupy their time and help heal through different...
Rowan Hein: Clovis North’s helping hand
On the basketball court, the point guard position is one of, if not the most important position on the floor. They bring the ball up,...
Neighborhood gets drop-in visit from above
When a hot air balloon landed in a Clovis neighborhood, some residents found it to be a bit of a shock, for the balloon’s...
Largest Earthquake in 20 years hit California, aftershocks felt throughout community
On July 5, at 8:19 p.m., yet another earthquake hit California near Ridgecrest. Measured at a 7.1 magnitude, this quake was centered near a...