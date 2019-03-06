Clovis Rotary Crab Feed returns to Clovis

Approximately 656 guests attended the 28th annual Crab Feed at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The sold-out event delighted participants with all-you-can-eat crab, pasta and salad, a host bar and a scrumptious dessert auction. Interact high school student volunteers provided friendly and attentive meal service throughout the evening.

The event wasn’t only about food; there was a very large silent auction with hundreds of quality items and a raffle. The live auction held by a professional auctioneer included items like international and domestic destinations, a yacht trip, fine art, and jewelry.

The Crab Feed has historically been the only yearly fundraiser hosted by the Clovis Rotary and is held the last Saturday in February. Over 60 organizations and community projects benefit from the proceeds.

“This is the only fundraiser we do,” said Rotary president and District Assistant Governor, Danny Armenta. “It is our entire budget for the year.” As a past recipient of rotary support, Armenta considers himself privileged to pay it forward and give back to the very club that believed in him when he was a student at Clovis West High School.

“Clovis Rotary is very active whether it is with students, seniors, veterans or those in need,” said Armenta. “Last year alone, we registered 6,000 hours of volunteer work with the assistance of our Rotarians, spouses, Interact students and community partners. All funds raised…will be used to continue that work.

“What I really like about the Clovis Rotary…it’s multi-ethnic, multi-generational and 45 percent of the 95 members are female. We have four millennials on the board and 14 new members have joined since July 1. This is a safe place to give back.”

Anyone interested in joining the Clovis Rotary is invited to a meeting with lunch at Classic Catering, 625 Fourth St., on Fridays, from noon to 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit clovisrotaryclub.com.

The next Crab Feed is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, 2020. See you there.