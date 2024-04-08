Clovis Police Detectives investigate overnight shooting

April 8, 2024 – Clovis Police Detectives are investigating a shooting this morning that sent 1 adult to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Just before 1:00AM on April 8, 2024, multiple 911 calls came in regarding a shooting in the parking lot of Winco at Ashlan/Peach in Clovis.

Officers arrived within minutes and found an adult male with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A section of the parking lot was closed for the investigation; however, it is back open and did not affect any businesses.

Detectives and crime scene personnel collected evidence, documented the scene with a drone, and are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

At this time, it is believed that the involved subjects are known to each other.

The adult male shot is currently being treated at a local hospital, and no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you can remain anonymous. Please call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP, or submit a tip, using our free mobile “Clovis Police” app.