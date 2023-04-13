Clovis PD releases list of Top 10 Intersections for Citations

April 10, 2023 – Here is more information from Clovis Police Department’s 2022 Year End Crime Report! Listed are the top 10 locations that officers issued traffic citations last year.
Clovis Police Department’s Year End Crime Report provides information on annual calls for service, call types, crimes against property and persons, and more. To see the entire report, see the link below or their free mobile app.
Top 10 Intersections for Citations in 2022-
1. Teague/Halifax (next to Alta Sierra Intermediate School): 75
2. Ashcroft/DeWolf (next to Reyburn Intermediate School: 54
3. Gettysburg/Helm (next to the Boys & Girls Club of Clovis): 42
4. 5th/Clovis: 41
5. Barstow/Clovis: 40
6. Shaw/DeWitt (just west of Clovis Ave): 39
7. Shaw/Cole (Sierra Vista Mall): 36
8. Shaw/Sunnyside: 35
9. Santa Ana/Minnewawa (Near Costco & Tarpey Elementary School): 34
10. Herndon/McKelvy (just west of Temperance): 32
Our 2022 Year End Crime Report is available now on our free mobile “Clovis PD” app, or here: https://linktr.ee/ClovisPolice_CA