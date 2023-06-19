Clovis Police arrest May 13th mall shooting suspect

June 19, 2023 – Last night just before 10:00 P.M., Clovis Police Officers pulled over a truck near Gettysburg/Helm after a witness reported that one of the passengers was shooting paintballs from it.

As soon as the truck pulled over, 2 of the 5 male juveniles ran from officers, however they were taken into custody a short distance away with the assistance of CHP’s Air 43 plane overhead.

While searching one of the suspects who had run, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that had been modified to shoot fully automatic.

One of the juveniles who ran from officers has been identified as the suspect in multiple shootings in Clovis and Fresno.

The shooting in Clovis occurred at the Sierra Vista Mall on May 13, 2023 where a male juvenile was shot in the leg during a disturbance between 2 groups.

This shooting is believed to have been gang related. The same suspect was also wanted by the Fresno Police Department for shootings in their city.

Officers arrested both male juveniles who ran from them and booked them into juvenile hall.

The mall shooting suspect was arrested for 3 warrants in relation to those shootings, and obstructing an officer.

The other juvenile was arrested on felonies in relation to the possession of the illegal gun.

The 3 juveniles that stayed with officers at the traffic stop were not arrested.