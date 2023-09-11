Clovis Police arrest 2 at DUI/Driver License checkpoint

September 10, 2023 – The Clovis Police Department’s sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint at Herndon/Dewitt netted 2 drunk drivers and 15 license violators.

1730 vehicles passed through the checkpoint between 8:30 last night and 1 o’clock this morning.

Clovis Police stopped and screened the drivers of 1175 vehicles. Here are the stats for the evening/morning:

2 arrested for DUI, including Saturation Patrols.

13 arrested for being unlicensed.

2 arrested for driving on a suspended license.

5 vehicles were towed.

OTS DUI Checkpoint grants through the California Office of Traffic Safety made this checkpoint patrol financially possible. The grant allows the Clovis Police Department to hold special traffic details, including additional checkpoints, well into 2023.

Funding for this program is from the California Office of Traffic Safety

through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration