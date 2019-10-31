Clovis Player of the Week: Kristen Russell – Clovis High School Girls Volleyball

Clovis girls volleyball libero Kristen Russell was voted by members of the Clovis community as the Roundup’s Player of the Week for Oct. 14-20. Russell had 22 digs, 3 assists and 43 receptions against Buchanan on Oct. 15. Here is what she had to say about it.

What does it mean to you that members of the Clovis community voted you Player of the Week?

It really means a lot isn’t always recognized as much. It’s really cool to see a community come around a sport that’s not always so recognized.

Where did your performance against Buchanan rank for you this season?

I think that it has been a great game for me this season. My stats showed it and although we didn’t get a win that night, it was a good team effort and we put in some good work in those sets, we just didn’t come through.

Playoffs start Thursday night. Are you excited and what do you expect of yourself and your team tomorrow?

I am so stoked. I think that we just need to go and put in the work that we have been putting in in practice and just grinding it out, and we need to show what we have been working on and put it on the court.