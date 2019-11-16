Clovis PD offers safe Exchange Zone for the Holidays (video)

vWith the holidays around the corner, Clovis PD is encouraging the community to utilize their Exchange Zone (EZ). Created in 2015, the purpose of the zone was to provide a safe area for residents to exchange online and private party transactions.

The Exchange Zone is available for all to use 24 hours a day. It has cameras to monitor the zone as well as good lighting for night time transactions.

The EZ is located in front of the Clovis Police and Fire Headquarters at 1233 Fifth St., Clovis, CA. If anyone has questions regarding the EZ, please contact the CPD at (559) 324-2800.