Clovis PD warns residents to be on the look out for 30 year old Larry Ohano.

Ohano is a hispanic male, height is 5’5″, 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known location is Villa and Shaw Avenues.

He is wanted for two felony warrants:

Corporal Injury to Spouse/Cohabitant (Warrant #F19904027)

Grand Theft Auto (Warrant #F19904853)

If anyone has information regarding Ohano and his whereabouts, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.