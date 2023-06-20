Clovis names new City Engineer

June 20, 2023 – The City of Clovis is pleased to announce the appointment of Thad Avery to the position of City Engineer.

Mr. Avery has worked for the City of Clovis since 2001, most recently in the role of Supervising Civil Engineer.

In his new role as City Engineer, Mr. Avery will lead the Engineering Division of Planning and Development Services, and is responsible for ensuring that infrastructure required for development in the City of Clovis is safe, efficient, and meets the highest quality of work and standards.

Renee Mathis, Planning and Development Services Director for the City of Clovis said, “Thad has the perfect mix of technical knowledge and hands on experience to excel in his new role. He is passionate about the City of Clovis and seeks creative solutions in order to get the job done right. Our staff, building community, and city residents are in good hands!”

Mr. Avery is a graduate of Fresno State where he obtained his Civil Engineering degree. Mr. Avery lives in Clovis with his wife Lydia. His three children are all graduates of Buchanan High School.

Mr. Avery replaces Mike Harrison, who retired from the City of Clovis after 39 years of service to the community.