Clovis man arrested for attempted meetup with a 13 year old girl

Valley streets and dark corners of the internet may be a little safer after a possible child predator was arrested in Sanger on July 21 at a park where investigators believe the 47-year-old man was going to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

The Sanger Police Department’s Investigative Unit discovered Chanh Sitthi, a resident of Clovis, had been messaging a young girl online.

Officers intercepted their conversations and found Sitthi had knowledge of the girl’s age after continuing with inappropriate messages being sent.

Sitthi had been arrested but since Friday has currently bonded out of jail.

The department posted online about the arrest, warning that there are many hidden dangers that children can fall prey to.

Detectives hope this incident serves as a reminder for parents or guardians to remain aware that incidents like this can happen to any child, even your own.

The department wrote in the facebook post, “As parents, guardians, and community members, it is our collective responsibility to educate and protect our children from potential threats in the digital realm.”

“Please take the time to have an open and honest conversation with your loved ones about the risks associated with chatting with strangers online. Teach them to recognize the warning signs and the proper steps to take if they ever feel uncomfortable or threatened.”