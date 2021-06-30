Clovis’ Latest Affordable Housing Community is Completed

As Leanna Loza received the keys to her new apartment, attendees standing on the lawn of Solivita Commons erupted in applause.

At Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Loza was the first resident to receive keys at the City of Clovis’ first large-scale affordable housing community.

Solivita Commons is a project that took one-and-a-half years to complete and will hopefully be the first step in Clovis’ effort to bring more affordable housing to the City, which it has lacked in the past.

In partnership with the Fresno Housing Authority, the Solivita Commons provides affordable housing to low-income families near Alluvial and Willow Avenues.

The complex comprises of 60 units ranging from one to three bedrooms, with rent starting from $350 to $1,200.

According to Fresno Housing Chief Real Estate Officer Michael Duarte, the demand for residency at Solivita Commons was high during its three-week open application window.

During that time, over 100 households applied, and the complex filled all 60 units.

Mayor Jose Flores said he is excited to see the project through to fruition and looks forward to the opportunities Clovis will provide for the families moving into the complex.

“They [residents] will have the resources that we in Clovis will bring to these families. Clovis Unified will surround and envelop the children of this complex,” Flores said. “The City of Clovis will envelop the children [and] families of this community to give them all the resources they need to thrive.”

Loza is also excited about the opportunities for her and her family after moving from downtown Fresno to Clovis.

“I think it [moving to Clovis] brings a lot of opportunities,” Loza said. “Better schools for my daughter, and a better environment.”

When Solivita Commons broke ground, residents in the surrounding area had mixed feelings toward adding affordable housing in the neighborhood.

However, Flores said that he hasn’t heard any concerns lately about the project or its location.

Flores said that residents should welcome Clovis’ newest residents and understand that everyone has to start somewhere.

“They shouldn’t fear people that live in apartments. They’re good people. It’s how most of us start out. It’s transitional housing,” Flores said. “They need to start in Clovis, and from here, they transition to a starter home and then move on.”

Chair of the Fresno County Housing Authority Cary Catalano said that some people don’t believe in affordable housing in their neighborhoods because the housing authority hasn’t done a good job of presenting the value brought by affordable housing.

“We have not done a good job to present the value that it [affordable housing] brings to their community,” Duarte said. “Affordable housing is important to a community, so they grow and thrive. I’m proof of just that.”

Flores said that the City would like to have more apartment complexes and multi-family units around Clovis, whether it’s affordable housing or market value.

“We want to put them all over the City,” Flores said. “So, even at the market rate, they are still more affordable.”

In terms of affordable housing, up next is the Butterfly Gardens project, slated for completion by July 2022.