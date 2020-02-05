Clovis Elks Lodge to Serve 2,818 Meals to Homeless

Clovis Elks Lodge is located on 535 Woodworth Ave. in Old Town Clovis. (Courtesy of Clovis Elks Lodge Facebook)

The Clovis Elks Lodge will serve about 2,818 meals to the homeless at the Poverello House in Fresno on Presidents Day, Feb. 17.

About 15 members of the Elks Lodge will serve the meals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elks Lodge mascot Elroy will hand out coloring books with an anti-drug theme to families who attend. Children participating in the Elks Drug Awareness and scholarship program developed the coloring books.

Elroy will also be available to take photos with children.

The Poverello House is dedicated to enriching the lives of Fresno’s homeless and hungry by providing resources made available through community support. It provides meals three times a day, 365 days a year to men, women and families. Its services include providing shelter and rehabilitation programs.

The mission of the Clovis Elks Lodge is to inculcate the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity. It serves the community through a number of programs.

