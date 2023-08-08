Clovis Elks Lodge Hosts 1st Annual Purple Heart Recognition Luncheon

August 8, 2023 – The Purple Heart, one of the oldest military awards still given to American servicemen, officially has a day in which those who have received a Purple Heart are honored and recognized.

That day, nationally falls on August 7th of each year, and this year, the Clovis Elks Lodge 2599 in partnership with the Clovis Veterans Memorial District hosted a luncheon to honor those who have received a Purple Heart during their time of service.

At this luncheon, the first ever put on by the Clovis Elks Lodge, representative Tom Richardson spoke and stated that it is the Elks Lodge wish to continue this luncheon for a number of years going forwards.

Richardson as well as other Elks Club members feel that the Purple Heart Medal “stands out” as those who have received it have either been wounded or had been in action against an enemy. More qualifications for the award can be found at We Are The Mighty.com.

While the first annual ceremony did not last long, the Elks Club did take the opportunity to honor Veterans from individual wars that Purple Heart awardees had taken part in.

There were no World War II or Korean War veterans present at the luncheon, but there were a number of Vietnam War Veterans in attendance who had received a Purple Heart Medal during their time in combat. These Veterans were met with a lasting applause from the Elks Club members.

“As long as there are veterans, the Elks club will never forget them,” said Richardson as he stood at a podium in front of Club 2599’s hall.

The luncheon continued on with a served lunch from Elks Lodge members. Clovis Elks Lodge 2599 hopes to continue this tradition and build upon it for next year’s Purple Heart Day, August 7th alongside the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.