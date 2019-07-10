Clovis Community College’s Extreme Registration almost upon us

Summer is almost over and registration for Clovis Community College is fast approaching.

At the beginning of August, CCC will have two sessions of extreme registration in order to expedite the process for students.

The first session Friday August 2, will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the second event on Saturday August 3rd will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at the CCC campus on 10309 N. Willow Ave.

Students will be able to pick courses and plan class schedules, get express counseling for their classes, get financial aid help and pay for their student ID’s, along with parking passes.

CCC’s extreme registration will answer questions and help students get a jump start before the official school year kicks off.

Students even get a chance at free tuition as well, if they meet certain requirements stated on the community college website.

First time college student in Fall 2019** Enroll in a minimum of 12 units each semester at Clovis Community College (and/or any of the colleges/centers in State Center Community College District) Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at FAFSA.gov or the California Dream Act Application (CADAA) at dream.csac.ca.gov