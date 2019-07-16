Clovis Community College to hold “Crush Days” in late July

Between Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31, Clovis Community College will be holding their “Crush Days” which is a three-session event designed to help welcome students before the Fall 2019 school year.

At the Clovis Community College campus (10309 North Willow Avenue, Fresno CA 93730), in the Academic Center One building Room 150, students will have the opportunity to get comfortable with CCC before the semester.

There will be opportunities to meet with faculty, counselors and other students. They will have a chance to strategize to help benefit them early on in their college experience.

But just as important, the students have a chance to learn about student activities, disabled student programs & services, along with the Tutorial Center which was designed to give students a hands-on tutoring experience.

Not only will attendees get a chance to learn more about the campus, but they will also be able to meet with motivational keynote speaker Delatorro L. McNeal II, President & CEO of Crush University.

Parents will also have an opportunity for a welcome session with CCC president Lori Bennet who will also give a tour of the campus.

Signups end on Friday, July 26.