Clovis Chamber of Commerce Hosts Salute to Business Awards Luncheon

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce held its annual Salute to Business Awards Luncheon on January 27th 2022 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District with over 200 people in attendance.

President and CEO of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, Greg Newman said this is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate leaders in our community, local entrepreneurs, and volunteers.

“They really help make our community special,” Newman said.

Six awards were presented at the event honoring the following: Director of the year (Kurt Sieve), Businessperson of the Year (Sandra DiCicco), Chamber Ambassador of the Year (David Reed), Einar Cook Leadership Award (Luke Serpa), Community Impact Award (California 9/11 Memorial), and Business of the Year (Central Valley Community Bank).

CEO of Grand Restaurant Group, Sandra DiCicco who was recognized as Businessperson of the Year, said it was quite the honor and she was very surprised.

DiCicco’s message for young girls and women: “You can do whatever you want. There’s no boundaries anymore. Just think outside the box…we can do it all.”

Sky’s the limit she said — just work hard though.

“You do have to work hard,” DiCicco said.

Miss Clovis, Caleigh Alday said she’s honored to be standing with such an amazing community.

“Clovis is known to be full of this vibrant spirit, it’s quality,” Alday said. “We stick to our values, and I saw that come out in the presentations.”

In 2021, this event was virtual. This year the community was able to gather and have the award ceremony. Alday said interacting with people is a true blessing.

Membership Director, Diana Hunnicutt from the Clovis Chamber of Commerce described the event as fabulous.

“So overwhelmed with support we received not only from our sponsors but from the community as a whole,” Hunnicutt said.

Hunnicutt went on to say they honored some amazing individuals and said it was wonderful to see so many people come out and celebrate all of their successes.