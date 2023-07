CLOVIS CALENDAR OF EVENTS 2023

JULY 20, 2023

SUMMER IS HERE

COOLING CENTER INFORMATION

SIERRA VISTA MALL

Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD’S SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Saturday, July 29 – George Thurgood and the Destroyers

[Bad All Over the World Tour – 50 Years of Rock]

Saturday, August 26 – Sweden: The Music of ABBA

[with the Australian Bee Gees Show: A Tribute to the Bee Gees]

Saturday, September 16 – Julian Torres

[Sings the music of Juan Gabriel, Vicente Fernandez and More]

Saturday, September 23 – Dustin Lynch

[Country Music Award winning recording artist]

Friday, July 21

KIDS SUMMER FUN AT THE MUSEUM

Dry Creek Museum

401 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

CRAFTS

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Friday, July 21

BLUEGRASS IN THE PARK

Sugar Pine

Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Liberty Park

901 5th St., Clovis, CA

6 p.m. until dusk

Sunday, July 23

SUMMER SOUNDS CONCERT

AUSA SOUNDS OF FREEDOM BAND

Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

2 p.m.

AUGUST

Wednesday, August 2

KIDS SUMMER FUN AT THE MUSEUM

Dry Creek Museum

401 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

TOYS & GAMES

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

THE GREAT AMERICAN FREEDOM REVIVAL

Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9

WAKE UP CLOVIS

KNOW YOUR MONEY: How to Spot a Counterfeit

Clovis Community College

Herndon Campus

390 W. Fir Ave., Clovis, CA

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 12

HOT AUGUST DAZE

Clovis Elks Club

535 Woodworth Ave., Clovis, CA

8 a.m.

Friday, August 18

CAR SHOW IN OLD TOWN

At Clovis Farmers Market

Pollasky, Clovis, CA

4:30 p.m.

ALL MONTH LONG

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKUP

Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Mondays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS

Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LITTLE FREE LIBRARY

Take a Book – Share a Book

Corner of Pollasky and Bullard

555 Bullard Ave., Clovis, CA

CITY OF CLOVIS HAZARDOUS WASTE

DROP OFF CENTER

79 N. Sunnyside, Clovis, CA

Tuesday thru Saturday – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 9/11 MEMORIAL

3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

4th & Pollasky, Clovis, CA

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS MARKET

(FRIDAY NIGHTS THRU OCT. 27)

Old Town Clovis

Pollasky & 5th

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)