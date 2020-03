On Saturday, Mar. 7, residents can load compost fro 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 810 Nees Avenue.

Residents are to bring their own container and loading equipment. If residents do not have loading equipment, the City of Clovis will provide a loader.

A maximum of 3 cubic yards of compost is allowed per resident.

For more information, please contact (559) 275-1551.