City of Clovis crowned one of the best places to live in the U.S.

Nikki McCabe

July 3, 2023 – Clovis residents may be feeling pretty lucky at the moment. According to Livability, their curated list of top 100 best places to live in the United States included a city we like to call home.

A total of one hundred cities were ranked on the list. Everywhere from Flower Mound, Texas to Clifton, New Jersey were analyzed based on the cities’ advantages and disadvantages.

Livability and Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) measured information from 100 data points from different categories. Factors such as economy, housing, cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health were all considered and impacted the ranking of the list.

According to Livability, “Clovis is a warm, welcoming community with highly rated schools, exceptional quality of life and a relatively low cost of living for the San Joaquin Valley. With a sunny climate and proximity to natural wonders, Clovis residents enjoy a relaxed California lifestyle.”

Livability listed Clovis as one of the only two cities in California to make it on the packed list.

Clovis received a calculated score of 722, with the highest score of 877 being given to Johns Creek, Georgia. Clovis scored high in categories such as transportation, environment and economy.

The environment in Clovis is a big reason why the city was placed on the list. Livability highlights the cities’ Urban Greening Master Plan, which is dedicated to ensuring improvement in air and water quality.

Also the city’s Urban Greening Master plan focuses on creating more bicycle transportation and taking care of green spaces for overall environmental health.

Fun spots to go and see in Clovis were also highlighted such as Old Town Clovis and restaurant ‘House of Juju’.

Readers get the chance to learn about typical Clovis Weather, school systems, and places for employment.

The purpose of this listing is to serve as a resource for those looking to relocate and explore an area that serves their particular interests.

Mayor Lynne Ashbeck gave a statement upon the Clovis achievement, “It seems the rest of the country is finally learning what we have known for a long time- the City of Clovis is a fantastic place to live, work, and play! We are very proud of the city that our community founders, amazing residents and hardworking business owners have built over many years.”

After reading this, don’t be surprised if the city of Clovis’ population increases…