City Council Passes Budget

At Monday’s weekly City Council meeting, each head of department for each division working for the city was present to review budgetary concerns with the council.

According to the agenda, the heads of the departments were present at the Council meeting in order to “Consider and Approve” the City of Clovis annual budget, the five year capital improvement program, and information regarding the Clovis successor agency.

While the last two matters weren’t discussed heavily, the budget was discussed at length from each head of department and the City Council.

The Council would fire off some questions regarding budgetary concerns, not unlike questions that the Council had asked about the Transient Occupancy Tax, in previous meetings.

The Transient Occupancy Tax, (TOT tax) is the answer the council has provided regarding the assistance needed to pay for extra funding for the Police Department.

Besides the PD, the Finance Department, Fire Department, Public Utilities Department, Planning and Development Services Department, and General Services were all present and addressed the Council.

There was minor discussion but besides the clarification amongst terms, mostly every department was in and out of discussion with the Council within ten minutes.

The Council approved the budget on a 5-0 vote with the knowledge provided from City Manager John Holt that they will need to come back in the future with an amendment to the budget regarding a 3.66% wage increase mentioned in the City’s five year forecast.

The budget had to be approved before June 30th, due to city ordinance.