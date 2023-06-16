Chukchansi Gold named Best Casino in Central California

COARSEGOLD, Calif. – June 12, 2023 – For the 16th year, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino has been named Best Casino by the Fresno Bee’s Best of Central California’s People’s Choice Awards.

The resort also took home the highest honors in a multitude of categories including Best Hotel and Lodging, Best Steakhouse, Best Italian Restaurant, Best Sushi Restaurant and Best Place to Work in addition to many others.

The awards come on the heels of Chukchansi Gold receiving AAA’s coveted Four Diamond rating for the fourth consecutive year, and Vintage Steakhouse earning Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Award of Excellence for the third year, ranking it amongst the best places in the world to enjoy wine.

“We’re incredibly honored for Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to be named the People’s Choice year after year.

Our top priority is creating fun and memorable experiences for our guests every time they visit, and these awards tell us our efforts resonate with our guests and keep them visiting time and again,” said Deann Kamalani, Director of Marketing for Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

“Most of all, we’re proud to be named Best Place to Work. Our Team Members are integral to the success of Chukchansi Gold, and we value them and their happiness immensely.”

Below is a listing of all of Chukchansi’s People’s Choice Awards for 2023:

GAMING

Best Casino

Best Casino Slots

Best Casino Table Games

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Best Restaurant – Vintage Steakhouse

Best Fine Dining – Vintage Steakhouse

Best Steakhouse – Vintage Steakhouse

Best Italian Restaurant – Nativo’s

Best Sushi – Noodle Bar

Best Casino Bar

ACCOMMODATIONS AND AMENITIES

Best Hotel and Lodging

Best Romantic Getaway

Best Day Spa

EMPLOYMENT

Best Place to Work