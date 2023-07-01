‘Certus Crossfit’ trainer recovering after bike accident

Nikki McCabe

July 1, 2023 – Certus Crossfit has been in the community since late 2014, helping people get healthier and achieve their goals.

But now Certus Crossfit needs your help to bring one of their own back to better health.

James Scharnick, manager and trainer of Certus Crossfit suffered a severe injury to his spine while biking through Big Bear with friends back on father’s day weekend.

Scharnick is currently recovering at Loma Linda University Medical Center where he underwent a laminectomy to fuse his spinal cord.

Scharnick has movement in his arms and feet but remains in a fragile state. “I’m in a lot of pain but with a certain sense of calm behind it,” said Scharnick.

“I have immense nerve pain throughout my entire body, yet this is giving me a chance to test my faith and give all my worries to God, understanding that he is in control of everything from here on out…”

Joe Devane, who co-owns Certus Crossfit with Scharnick, was shocked to hear of the accident.

“I immediately asked my friends that were with him what happened and then started praying for him,” said Devane.

Devane helped put together a gofundme page to help gather contributions of support towards Scharnick’s recovery and expenses for the family to see him in the hospital.

“Our gym is a very strong community. Coach James pours his heart and soul into the members of our gym and genuinely cares about them, so when our members have the opportunity to care for James they are on it.”

The gofundme page lists a goal of at least $50,000 and has collected $26,863 over the span of three days.

The current total is at $39,063 and continues to rise thanks to members of his gym, the community, and even from people internationally in Africa who have heard his story.

Scharnick’s wife, Sarah has been staying by his bedside praying and hoping for improvement in his condition.

Scharnick said they both feel very thankful for the support they have received. She asks the community of Clovis to continue keeping James in their prayers.

“We know that we serve a mighty God and he will provide for us,” said Scharnick.

“And he will heal James. All we have to do is ask!”

If you would like to support James Scharnick’s family and his recovery, you can donate online. You can remain anonymous and donate at the website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rhythm-claps-for-coach-james?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_jwbr+rhythm-claps-for-coach-james