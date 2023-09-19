Central Valley’s 33rd Veteran Stand Down Relocated to Clovis Veterans Memorial District

September 18 – Clovis, CA – The Central Valley Veteran Stand Down, a significant initiative dedicated to honoring and supporting military veterans, is proud to announce its return for the 33rd year.

The event serves as a platform to give back to those who have served our country and aims to empower veterans through diverse services and resources. Last month, unforeseen challenges arose as the roof of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8900 hall tragically collapsed, resulting in the cancellation of all scheduled events.

However, despite the obstacles, the event was successfully relocated, with the help of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

The mission of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District is to provide a permanent living memorial honoring U.S. Military and Veterans; provide facilities and support programs to promote a legacy of service for preserving our community’s and country’s foundational ideals.

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District is proud to support programs, like the Central Valley Veteran Stand Down, that honor our veterans by providing necessary resources. As the tagline of the event states, it is important to offer local veterans a hand up rather than a handout.

The Central Valley Veteran Stand Down will take place on September 25th and 26th, at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th Street Clovis, CA 93612.

Doors will open on Monday, September 25 at 8 AM, followed by the opening ceremony at 10 AM. Resources will close at 5 PM at the same time as the Veteran Suicide Prevention conference.

*The Veteran Suicide Prevention conference is a separate event open to participants. Hosted by the Fresno County Department of Public Health, Veteran Affairs, and the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

On Tuesday, September 26, doors will open at 8 AM and resources will close at 5 PM.

*There will be no overnight accommodation.

Participants can expect an array of services that encompass medical assistance, access to the Fresno County Veterans Court, and a variety of offerings tailored to support the well-being and empowerment of our veterans.

With a commitment to providing the best possible experience, the event organizers have ensured that all necessary measures are in place to adhere to safety protocols and guidelines.

The Central Valley Veteran Stand Down is open to all military veteran personnel, however, all veterans may not be eligible for all resources; eligibility is determined by each resource.

This event is a testament to the community’s unwavering commitment to honoring and assisting veterans. By coming together and providing vital services, it displays the appreciation and gratitude towards those who have selflessly served our nation.