Buchanan’s Brian Weaver named US Track and Field coach of the year for California

The awards continue to roll in for the Buchanan Bears track and field team as head coach Brian Weaver was named coach of the year in California for both boys and girls.

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) honored Weaver with the awards for his efforts as both the track & field. Weaver also serves as the cross-country head coach.

“When it comes to this type of award, I never think that I myself won the award. My staff won the award and I think that is what is most important,” Weaver said. “They all work extremely hard and it is very humbling that my name is associated with this award, so I just want to make sure to give the credit to all the coaches and especially the athletes because they make it look like I know what I’m doing.”

The Bears had a strong showing at the CIF State Track & Field Championships after the girls team took home the overall top spot. But, the Buchanan team had many athletes take home individual awards, including Buchanan’s Christian Johnson who was named to the 1st All-State Senior team for discus throw/shot put, including a California State Hammer Throw Championship and Kyler Van Grouw who was named 1st team All-State for the discus throw.

Overall, the Bears reigned supreme under Weaver’s watch.

“I think a lot of it has to do with we talk a lot about the athletes that have come before them and what they endured and the successes they had. They really bought into what we have been doing. We continue to go and educate ourselves and find new approaches, because athletes have changed a little bit and it’s about how to present things. They all work very hard, but we had to find different ways to do things and the athletes bought into it,” Weaver said.

While the performances on the track matter and while the points scored is important, Weaver and his staff genuinely care about each and every athlete and that level of care is key to a successful program.

“I think the athletes know that we as a coaching staff really care about them as young adults, not just athletes. I think they can see that and have a lot of value in that. We are trying to show them that hard work and marks are great, but how we are later on in life truly defines us,” Weaver said.

After a year to remember for the Bears track & field team, the work continues to keep the team at a high level, but for Weaver and the Buchanan staff, that starts with the feeder schools including Alta Sierra.

“I think a lot of it starts with our elementary and junior-high programs. Dustin Beauchamp, who is there head coach there [Alta Sierra], he ran for us and he is very involved in our program. I think it is our philosophy in this program that every kid is equal from the beginner to the scholarship athlete. Everyone gets the same training and they get the same uniforms because when they are young, you never know what they are going to be when they are 18 or 19,” Weaver said.

“Everyone is as important as the next and the athletes really like that and we really promote a family atmosphere, we are all a part of this. It’s about supporting, encouraging and accountability and I think that has really helped attribute to our success for so many years.”