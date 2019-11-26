Buchanan, Clovis capture water polo state titles

Another water polo season has come to an end, and this time Clovis can boast two state champions.

The No. 1-seed Buchanan boys defeated Jesuit 10-9 and the No. 2 Clovis girls bear No. 1 Soquel 10-6 to capture the CIF Northern California regional titles on Saturday at Independence High School in San Jose.

Each of the teams came into the regional playoffs after winning Valley championships. Both teams had dominated the Central Section the last several years, with Buchanan winning its fourth straight championship and Clovis a third straight title.

The Bears then defeated Bella Vista 18-8 in the first round Nov. 19 and took down Garces 13-11 in the semifinal Nov. 21 to put themselves in position to win the regionals.

The Cougars embarked on their run to the state title with a 9-2 victory over Sir Francis Drake-San Anselmo and a 13-9 triumph over Rio Americano-Sacramento, putting them in the regional championship.