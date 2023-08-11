Box of Joy provides school supplies for children in need

August 14, 2023 – Humanitarian aid organization, ‘Samaritan’s Purse, has a special mission this Christmas. To make sure every child in need has a present to open.

During this back to school season, children are often in need of school supplies to supplement their education and learning activities.

The organization’s project ‘Operation Christmas Child’ was designed to meet those needs at a time when children are in school, but also wanting a present to open during the holidays.

Residents of Clovis and members of the Memorial United Methodist Church have been fundraising money to donate to the organization to help gather school supplies.

Samaritan’s Purse welcomes you to donate money, but also encourages filling a shoebox with pencils, crayons, notebooks, personal care items and fun toys for a young boy or girl to enjoy. You can include a personal note to the child receiving your donation and a picture of you and your family as well.

If you prefer to donate online, you can donate $10 toward your shoebox gift online. You will receive a tracking label to find out where your donation is heading. You can also browse the website, samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to find presents that match up to a child’s specific age and gender, and pack a virtual shoebox.

According to the Evangelical Christian organization, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million shoeboxes to kids since 1993.

This is a global project that hopes to reach as much as 11 million children across 100 different countries this holiday.

There is still time to join in on the project and make a difference in a young student’s education and Christmas day. National collection week for the gift-filled shoeboxes will be on Nov. 13 and will continue through the rest of the week.