Athletes soar over Old Town Clovis for the 25th NAPVA Championships

The longest-running Street Vault in the county, the North American Pole Vaulting Championships, kicked off it’s 25th year at the Old Town Farmers Market last Friday, showcasing some of the top athletes in the country.

Among them, four Clovis-based athletes including Brooke Tjerrild (Clovis North/Cal Poly), Elizabeth Funk (Clovis West). Caleb Pouliot (Buchanan) and Sam Heinricks (Fresno Pacific).

Their head coach, Chuck Anderson, who also served lead meet manager said Team Clovis was coming into have fun at the press conference on Friday.

“We’re going in this to have fun and it’s the end of the season, so basically we want to come out and make some bars for the kids and the fans,” Anderson said. “We’ll come in with bars lower than we normally come in and we’ll try to make three or four and just have a good time.”

They did just that, wowing the crowd of friends and families as they sore through the streets of Old Town Clovis. The athletes from all teams tossed gifts into the crowds for the kids yelling after each successful vault.

Including the team from Clovis, who narrowly missed out on the top three, despite Pouliot, Funk and Tjerrild having fun and making their bars.

Funk cleared 12-6 (3.81m) to help her team to a finish of a combined height of 53-6, but the overall winners from Los Angeles and took home the Warmerdam Cup for the third-straight year with a total of 58 feet cleared by the team.

So Cal Beach Cities and Phoenix took second and third, followed by Clovis in fourth.

Along with the festivities, both the Buchanan girls and Clovis North boys track & field teams were honored for their first-place finishes at the 2019 CIF State Track & Field Championships earlier this year at Veterans Memorial Stadium (Buchanan).

While the 25th annual NAPVA Championships took place Friday night, with the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market in full swing, there was a third attraction.

Members from the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Clovis Team, including family from the De Young Properties group came together with producers from the show to give the Clovis community a little boost of energy with a short rally.

Ryan De Young, President at De Young Properties, gave the community of Clovis a short passion-filled pep talk before the actual building begins. De Young and his siblings shared their vision and also mentioned to the public they are still looking for volunteers to take part in the home building set to take part in just a few weeks.