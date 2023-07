July 10, 2023 – Deborah Looza is missing and considered “at-risk”.

She was last seen leaving her home near Barstow/Locan while walking this morning, July 10, 2023, around 5:30AM.

It’s unknow what she was wearing, and she is described as a 61-year-old Hispanic female adult, 5’4”, 200 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes.

We are asking the public to call Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800 with info. Clovis PD case 23-44386.