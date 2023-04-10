A Message from Shonna Halterman, City of Clovis General Services Director

April 10, 2023 – It has been my pleasure to serve the City of Clovis for 28 years within the General Services Department. General Services consists of three divisions: Personnel/Risk Management, Facilities Maintenance and Purchasing, and Community Services which includes Public Transit, Senior Services and Recreation.

While some of our 125+ General Services Department employees are behind the scenes proving support, many of them are serving our community by providing transportation services throughout Clovis and into portions of Fresno, or by creating active recreation opportunities for all ages at either our recreation sites or the senior center.

We are often asked about the new buildings being built on Third Street just east of Clovis Avenue. This area is known as Landmark Square and currently has a new senior center and transit hub under construction. The property is planned for a new Fresno County Library as well.

As the buildings have come out of the ground, we have received many questions about the facilities, their design and use. Below are the answers to many of those questions:

What are the new buildings for?

There are currently two buildings being constructed: The Clovis Senior Activity Center, A Smittcamp Family Legacy, and the William H. “Harry” Armstrong Transit Center. The senior center building is over 29,000 square feet and includes multiple rooms for programs and activities for anyone aged 50 or better. Four thousand square feet of the building is for a planned St. Agnes medical clinic. The transit building has a waiting area for passengers, offices, and a meeting/training room.

What inspired the design?

The buildings are on the site of an old rail line and the former Clovis Lumber yard. The architect incorporated the look and feel of the old barn-like building when designing the new buildings at Landmark Square. When the Clovis Lumber building was demolished, the corrugated metal roofing was saved. This metal roofing has a beautiful rusty patina that has been coated to prevent further rusting and has been installed as a design feature on the exterior, and a little on the interior, of the Landmark Square buildings. Also, the two different colors of exterior wood siding pay homage to the lumber industry and its impact in the creation of Clovis.

When will they be finished?

We hope to open the senior center and transit hub in late Fall 2023. Keep an eye on the City of Clovis social media pages for our grand opening events.

Who are the new buildings are named after?

The Clovis Senior Activity Center, a Smittcamp Family Legacy, is named after the Smittcamp Family. The Smittcamp family has generously donated $1 million toward the construction of the new building. The prominent agriculture, food, and beverage company family has been an integral part of Clovis for over 80 years. Patriarch Earl Smittcamp enjoyed many bridge games and activities at the senior center, and his family supports our mission of creating active leisure opportunities for our senior citizens. The family philanthropy is in honor of their parents, Earl and Muriel Smittcamp and their lasting legacy to the community.

The William H. “Harry” Armstrong Transit Center is named after the former Clovis City Councilmember who served as an elected official for 46 years. Harry was instrumental in the initial passing and renewal of Measure C which provided much needed funding for public transit, streets, and freeways including Highway 168. Harry was a true statesman with strong ethics and values and a commitment to “Do the right thing.” The lobby of the transit center will display a life-sized bust of Harry along with plaques outlining his many accomplishments and service to Clovis and its residents.

The dedicated employees of General Services and I are proud to serve the people in our community. Whether it’s our Personnel and Risk Management staff helping internal and external customers, our facilities maintenance staff keeping our buildings in top shape, our transit operators and staff providing essential transportation services, or our recreation and senior center employees creating active recreational opportunities for all ages, we are committed to providing the best service to our community. The motto of General Services is “We Exist to Assist” and we do indeed.