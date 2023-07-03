A Message from Renee Mathis, City of Clovis Planning and Development Services Director

For those of you I have not had the pleasure of meeting, my name is Renee Mathis and I am the current Planning and Development Services Director here at the City of Clovis.

While I am new to this position (just over two years now) I have over 20 years of experience working at the City in the Planning and Development Services Department.

The Planning and Development Services Department is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the vision of our General Plan unfolds in a responsible and sustainable manner.

A General Plan sets the vision, values, and comprehensive framework for managing efficient and effective growth in a city.

As the front-line defender of our General Plan, this dedicated Department is at the forefront of all development occurring in our city, working to ensure we remain vibrant, livable, and economically prosperous by meeting the needs of all our residents today and for generations to come.

With a staff of over 60 employees, we fulfill our mission by integrating the Planning, Building, and Engineering Divisions within one Department.

The Planning Division is responsible for developing and implementing the General Plan, Specific Plans, Master Plans, and the Development Code. Everyday this Division is processing both current and long-range planning projects while ensuring a thorough environmental analysis of each.

The Building Division is charged with providing minimum standards that protect public health, property, and the welfare of the community through the regulation of design, construction, quality of materials, use occupancy, accessibility, and maintenance of buildings and structures.

The Engineering Division is responsible for providing professional engineering and solution-oriented services that facilitate sustainable growth in our local economy and that enhance our citizens quality of life. This Division is also responsible for the management and efficient delivery of our Community Investment Program.

The Community Investment Program represents a major portion of the total recommended annual budget for the City of Clovis because it is devoted to improving the physical infrastructure that supports and sustains continued community development in the areas of general government facilities, sewer, water, parks, community sanitation, and housing and community development.

Some of the key challenges facing the Planning and Development Services Department are managing growth and development in a way that carries out the vision of the General Plan, while balancing the needs of our community, remaining affordable, protecting our natural resources, and preserving our unique small-town character.

Clovis has been successful at overcoming these challenges by working closely with residents, businesses, developers, and community groups to understand their needs and priorities, as well as partnering with other organizations and agencies to leverage resources and expertise.

This includes requiring green building practices, supporting alternative transportation options, and requiring the use of renewable energy sources.

By assisting businesses in their efforts to secure planning permits and approvals, the Planning and Development Services Department also supports economic development and job creation in our community.

As the Planning and Development Services Director for our city, I am committed to ensuring that our community grows and develops in a responsible and sustainable manner.

This requires a comprehensive approach to planning and development that balances the needs of our community with the need to protect our resources and preserve our unique character.

By working closely with residents, businesses, developers, and community groups, as well as leveraging partnerships and technology, we will continue to create a vibrant, livable, and economically prosperous city that meets the needs of all our residents today and well into the future.

Cheers, Renee