A Message from Curt Fleming, City of Clovis Police Chief

May 5, 2023 – My name is Curt Fleming. I am the Chief of Police for the Clovis Police Department.

As the Chief of Police, it has been a true honor to lead the men and women of the Clovis Police Department these past three and a half years.

I have had the honor of serving as a police officer in two different cities during my career and I can say without a doubt that the “Clovis Way of Life” is the heart of our community.

Clovis has the best police department in the state, best employees, and serves the best and most supportive community in the valley!

To maintain our way of life, your Clovis Police Department prides itself on still being a full-service police department.

Our goal is to solve problems at the lowest level the first time we are made aware of them, if possible.

We always try to educate and gain compliance, which we are able to do about 90% of the time, with the help of our amazing partnership with our citizens.

Along with traffic violations, criminal violations, and other law enforcement duties, many people may not know that our department is also responsible for the city’s code enforcement, graffiti abatement, animal services, the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, and we operate a one-of-a-kind youth diversion program.

All these functions and more allow Clovis PD to create and maintain a safe community for all who live here.

This January marked my 24th year in law enforcement, a profession that has gone through so many changes.

Despite the changes, I would still enter this most noble profession again today, if I had it to do all over.

If you’re thinking about a career in law enforcement, in my opinion, it’s one of the best and most rewarding professions out there.

If you want to explorer law enforcement jobs in Clovis, please check out our website at joinclovispd.com.

I thank the citizens of Clovis for their ongoing support of the Clovis Police Department.

Together we continue to make our city a great place to live.

It will always be the mission of this department to provide superior protection and service in a manner that builds public confidence and improves the quality of life in our community.

Curt Fleming

Chief of Police