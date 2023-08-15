A Message from Councilmember Matt Basgall

August 14, 2023 – In an era marked by continued growth and technological advancements, the importance of outdoor recreation within the City of Clovis has emerged as a crucial factor in maintaining the physical, mental, and social well-being of our residents.

Urban landscapes that incorporate green spaces, parks, and recreational areas not only offer relief from the hustle and stress of everyday life, but also contribute to a host of positive outcomes for individuals and communities alike.

Engaging in outdoor recreation activities within the City of Clovis environments presents numerous opportunities for individuals to maintain and improve their physical health, mental health and sense of community by participating and interacting with our neighbors.

Clovis trails, parks and recreational spaces provide settings for activities such as walking, jogging, cycling, yoga, team sports, and the ever-growing CrossFit classes.

These activities help promote cardiovascular health, enhance muscle strength, and improve our overall fitness levels. Plus, the fresh air just feels good!

Recently, I was invited to observe a pickleball tournament with the hope of supporting pickleball courts within the City of Clovis. This event included all ages of competitors and had many spectators as well as local vendors.

Pickleball is an ever-growing popular sport and I fully support the City of Clovis finding ways to incorporate those courts within various neighborhoods throughout the city.

In fact, this is exactly the type of activity that encourages local and community engagement. Our City Staff (which is amazing) has been working on identifying potential additional locations throughout the city.

Some courts do exist at Buchannan High School, and they are always busy.

Our outdoor recreation spaces serve as gathering points for the many neighborhood communities that encompass the City of Clovis, fostering social interactions and connections among residents and neighbors.

Parks and public spaces provide a neutral ground where individuals can come together, interact, and engage in shared activities.

This strengthens the sense of community and social cohesion. Furthermore, knowing your neighbors is a huge component in the prevention of crime within our communities.

Engaging in outdoor activities within a city’s green spaces also cultivates a sense of environmental awareness and stewardship.

As people spend time outdoors, they develop a closer connection to their community and environment. Taking ownership in your neighborhood green space helps toward wanting to keep it clean and nice.

Incorporating outdoor recreation spaces within a city is not merely a luxury but a necessity. We are thankful our schools provide us with so many opportunities to do outdoor activities.

We are also thankful so many parks exist within our developed communities. The positive impact of these spaces on physical health, mental well-being, community engagement, environmental awareness, the economy, and education is undeniable.

As Clovis continues to grow, prioritizing and investing in green spaces will contribute to creating a healthier, happier, and more vibrant community for ourselves, our families, our neighbors and our businesses.