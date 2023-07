July 4, 2023 – Around 9 pm Clovis Avenue was closed between Barstow and Jefferson for a fatal collision investigation.

The collision involved a Clovis Fire Department truck and a pedestrian on the roadway.

According to the Clovis Police Department the fire truck was responding to an emergency call with its lights and sirens on.

The fire truck hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol is working with police on the investigation.